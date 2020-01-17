Safety Needles Market Tracking Report Analysis 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Safety Needles Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Safety Needles market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Safety Needles technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Safety Needles market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Safety Needles market?

How has technological advances influenced the Safety Needles market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Safety Needles market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Safety Needles market?

On the basis of distribution channels, the report segments the global safety needles market into private clinics, e-commerce sites, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies and drug stores. Of these, the segment of hospital pharmacies is expected to account for the consumption of a lion’s share of the total number of safety needles sold across the globe over the report’s forecast period. The segment of private clinics is expected to expand at a healthy rate.

The key applications of safety needles covered in the report include drug delivery and sample collection. Of these, the segment of drug delivery presently accounts for the dominant share in the global market and is expected to retain its dominant stance over the forecast period, expanding at a healthy pace.

The report segments the global safety needle market on the basis of product type into fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, pen needles, hypodermic needles, suture needles, blood collection needles, prefilled needles, IV catheter needles, epidural needles and spinal anesthesia needles, cannula needles, A.V. Fistula needles, blood collection needles, and Huber needles. Of these, the segment of hypodermic needles is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. However, the segment of biopsy needles is expected to expand at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

From a regional point of view, the report covers the market for safety needles for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, the markets in Europe and North America are among the most developed regional markets and are expected to remain the key contributors of revenue as well as new product varieties owing to the presence of some of the leading medical device companies in the regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a highly promising pace owing to rising awareness, stabilizing economies, rapid development of the healthcare industry, and rising prevalence of a number of chronic conditions.

The market for safety needles has witnessed the entry of a large number of players in the past few years owing to the vast rise in demand globally. Some of the leading companies in the market are Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Terumo, Retractable Technologies, BD, Hamilton Syringes & Needles, B. Braun, International Medsurg Connection, C.R. Bard, MedPro Safety Products (MPSP), DeRoyal, Novo Nordisk, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Simply Surgical, Nipro Medical, Hi-Tech Medicare Devices, International, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec, VIGMED, Vita Needle Company, and Vygon.

