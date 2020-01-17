Sarcoma Drugs Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Sarcoma Drugs Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Sarcoma Drugs industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Sarcoma Drugs manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Sarcoma Drugs market covering all important parameters.

Drivers and Restraints

At present, chemotherapy regimens and targeted therapy are the two popular form of cure in the sarcoma drugs market. Between the two, the targeted therapy is predicted to see greater uptake in the near term because of its greater efficacy. Such treatments make use of drugs or antibodies formulated from the immune system to thwart proliferation of harmful cancer cells while leaving out the normal cells undamaged.

Other popular forms of cure in the sarcoma drugs market are surgeries in which the tumor is removed from the body or radiation in which the tumor cell is shrunk before surgery or the remaining cells killed post.

A noticeable trend in the global sarcoma drugs market is money and efforts being expended for numerous immune-oncology agents. The sarcoma drugs has also received a major boost from the approval of new chemotherapy drugs, namely Johnson & Johnson’s Yondelis and Eisai’s Halaven. They have a far greater efficacy than the earlier anthracycline-based treatment regimens.

Global Sarcoma Drugs Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are 50 different types of sarcomas known today. Those can be broadly classified into bone sarcoma (osteosarcoma) and soft tissue sarcoma. The soft tissue sarcoma currently account for almost 87.0% of all sarcoma cases. Bone sarcomas, which are considered malignant, account for just 13.0% of all cases. Hence, the soft tissue sarcomas currently present maximum opportunity in the global sarcoma drugs market.

There are almost 45 drugs in the clinical pipeline in the global sarcoma drugs market. Besides, cancer vaccines and gene therapy are also emerging as potential treatments for soft tissue cancer. Numerous monoclonal antibodies and small molecules are in active development in Phase I and II trials as well.

Global Sarcoma Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, the U.S. at present forms the nerve center of the global sarcoma drugs market. Presence of a clutch of key players in the region, high government allocations towards research and development for sarcoma drugs, higher per capita medical spends of people, state-of-the-art research and healthcare facilities, and most importantly more number of sarcoma cases in the region have majorly fuelled its market.

The European Union region is also a crucial sarcoma drugs market because of the greater understanding of tumor microenvironment predicted to occur in the next couple of years thereby resulting in development of new patient-specific therapies.

Global Sarcoma Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global sarcoma drugs market that have been profiled in the report are Novartis, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Eisai, Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer. Besides throwing light on their products, the report also studies late-stage pipeline products of certain companies. The report observes savvy companies are embarking upon collaborations for conducting clinical trials, development, and broader product portfolios to bolster their positions in the global sarcoma drugs market.

