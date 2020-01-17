Satellite Data Services 2019 Global Market Key Players – Airbus SE, Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc, Digital Globe, Satellite Imaging Corporation, Planet Labs, Inc, ICEYE and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Satellite Data Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Satellite Data Services Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Satellite Data Services Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Satellite Data Services Market size is projected to grow from US$ 7.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 23.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2025. This report spread across 180 pages, profiling 17 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Satellite Data Services Market:

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc (US)

Digital Globe (US)

Satellite Imaging Corporation (US)

Planet Labs Inc.(US)

ICEYE (Finland)

URSA Space Systems (US)

SATPALDA Geospatial Services (India)

Earth-i Ltd. (UK) and Land Info Worldwide Mapping (US)

Based on vertical, the environmental segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the heavy investments made by countries governments and private organizations globally to stop global warming. In addition to providing updated near-real-time reports on the health status of the Earth, satellite imagery also helps understand the cause& effect, and the solutions needed to stop environmental degradation.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the satellite data services market in 2019.Spatial analytics is beginning to gain more importance in the business world because of the data-driven decision-making capabilities it offers. Organizations in verticals such as energy & power, transport and shipping, insurance, and engineering & Infrastructure, among others, are using satellite obtained data to make information-driven decisions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%;and Middle East & Africa, and South America–5%

Competitive Landscape of Satellite Data Services Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Analysis

3 Top Players Rank Analysis

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Contracts

5.2 New Product Launch & Expansion

5.3 Collabration and Acquisition

5.4 Agreement and Partnership

Reason to access this report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Satellite data services Market and its segments. This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein satellite data services are used. This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.