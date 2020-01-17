Scuff Resistant Packaging Market: Smurfit Kappa Group is making easily recyclable scuffing resistant packaging to protect the environment from pollution

Scuff resistant packaging is a modern way to guard fragile products susceptible to scratching during transportation. Ideally, it is widely used for those products which are made from glass, plastic or rubber, the scuff resistant packaging contains a soft non-abrasive facing on corrugated board, which prevents products from damage during their supply. Scuff resistant packaging removes the requirement of extra materials include bubble wrap or polystyrene. The scuff resistant packaging is significantly used in consumer goods, food and beverages and many other industries. It is easily recyclable.

Global Scuff Resistant Packaging Market: Dynamics

The key factors which drive the global scuff resistant packaging market are rapidly growing paper and packaging industry along with growing demand of scuff resistant packaging for product protection during transportation across the globe. The macroeconomic factors which drive the global scuff resistant packaging market are emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India, a rapid rate of urbanization and rising per capita income of consumers. Another factor which fuels the global scuff resistant packaging market is robust growth in food and beverages industry, owing to its significant demand for packaging of food and beverages products. In addition, significantly growing retail industry across the globe leads the global scuff resistant packaging market towards the growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising industrialization along with growing demand for consumer goods across the globe is one of the major factors which drive the global scuff resistant packaging market due to its high demand in various industries for packaged foods. The key restraining factors such as government regulation related to usage of scuff resistant packaging and high labor cost in North America region that hinder the growth of the global scuff resistant packaging market over the forecast period.

Global Scuff Resistant Packaging Market: Segmentation

Global scuff resistant packaging market is segmented by end-use industry type, film type, and region.

Based on the end-use industry type, global scuff resistant packaging market is classified as follows:

Food & Beverages

Retail and Consumer goods

Automotive

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

Based on film type, global scuff resistant packaging market is classified as follows:

Polyester (PET)

Polypropylene (OPP)

Nylon

Others

Global scuff resistant packaging market: Regional Outlook

Above mentioned film type, the PET segment is anticipated to witness an extensive growth in the global scuff resistant packaging market over the forecast period, owing to high usage of PET film based scuff resistant packaging for food products packaging. The food and beverages segment is predicted to see significant growth under end-use industry type segment in global scuff resistant packaging market globally. Based on the geographies, the global scuff resistant packaging market is classified into seven regions globally such as Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions as mentioned above, North America captures the high market share followed by Western Europe in scuff resistant packaging market across the globe due to a high demand of paper and packaging industry along with growing demand for packaged food across the region.

Asia-pacific is predicted to witness highest growth rate in the global scuff resistant packaging market, attributed to rapidly growing industrialization, growing population and rising disposable income across this region. In addition, Japan is anticipated to see the significant growth rate in the global scuff resistant packaging market across the region, owing to growing health awareness among consumers along with significant growth in the automotive industry over the forecast period. MEA is anticipated to showcase high growth rate in the global sealed tray packaging market, attributed to rapidly growing travel and tourism industry in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Global scuff resistant packaging market: Key Players

Few key players of the global scuff resistant packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Whitlam Group, Accredo Packaging, Inc, DS Smith, Rengo Co., Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC. The key manufacturers are focusing on high innovation in products to expand its market presence. For instance, Smurfit Kappa Group is making easily recyclable scuffing resistant packaging to protect the environment from pollution