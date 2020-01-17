Secure Web Gateway Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2028

In this report, the global Secure Web Gateway market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Forcepoint, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Group Plc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., F5 Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major players operating within the secure web gateway market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market

By Component

Solution Social Media Control Email Gateway Data Loss Prevention Content Inspection Management Others

Services Training and Education Consulting Services Professional Services



By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Retail

Government and Defense

Education

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



