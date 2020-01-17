Business General Updates Market Updates Top Stories

Security Paper Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

January 17, 2020
2 Min Read

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Security Paper Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Security Paper and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Security Paper, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Security Paper
  • What you should look for in a Security Paper solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Security Paper provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
  • De La Rue, plc
  • Fedrigoni Group
  • Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited
  • Real Casa de la Moneda Security Paper Limited
  • Goznak FGUP
  • China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation
  • Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG
  • Document Security Systems, Inc.
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Component (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, and Holograms)
  • By Application (Banknotes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal & Government Documents, Cheques, and Stamps))
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

