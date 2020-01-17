Security Paper Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Security Paper Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Security Paper and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Security Paper, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- De La Rue, plc
- Fedrigoni Group
- Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited
- Real Casa de la Moneda Security Paper Limited
- Goznak FGUP
- China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation
- Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG
- Document Security Systems, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Component (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, and Holograms)
- By Application (Banknotes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal & Government Documents, Cheques, and Stamps))
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
