Self-adhesive Sticker Labeling Machine Demand is increasing for tracking the goods before it reaches to the end user

Labels play an important part in the packaging of a product. Labels provide consumer information about the product and company which helps the company to create a brand image in customers mind and customers by letting them make proper choice according to their requirement. The absence of labeling can reduce the efficiency and global reach of the companies significantly as unlabeled product would require an immense effort to track or to manage the inventory. Labels can be applied from several ways with the use of a suitable machine. For achieving high speed for labeling application, packaging manufacturers have developed automatic self-adhesive sticker labeling machine which can apply hundreds of labels in few minutes. However, the self-adhesive sticker labeling machine may differ due to the different physical formation of packaging products.

Self-adhesive Sticker Labeling Machine Market: Market Dynamics

With approximately US$ 1600 Bn world merchandise trade, the usage of self-adhesive sticker labeling machine is increasing for tracking the goods before it reaches to the end user which is generating the demand for the self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market. Apart from the logistics industry, the labels are also used in packaging of everyday products. The world packaging market is estimated to be around US$ 829 Bn and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.3% over the forecast period while creating a significant opportunity for global self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market. Smart packaging technology may eliminate the need for labels which may hamper significantly self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market in addition to alternatives to labels the investment & maintenance cost may hinder the growth of Self-adhesive Sticker Labeling Machine Market.

Packaging manufacturers are also required to install different self-adhesive sticker labeling machines for packaging of products of different sizes which puts an extra burden on packaging manufacturers. However, to differentiate themselves amidst global competition, packaging manufacturers are expected to depend upon this rapidly evolving technology which may provide opportunities for self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market.

Self-adhesive Sticker Labeling Machine Market: Market Segmentation

Self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market is segmented by machine type, by application type, and by end use industry.

Based on the machine type, self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market is segmented into:

Automatic

Single side

Double side

Semi-automatic

Single side

Double side

Based on the application type, self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market is segmented into:

Vials & Ampules

Carton

Box

Jar

Pouch

Bottle

Others

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Consumer Goods

Industrial Packaging

Shipping and Logistics

Retail

Others

Self-adhesive Sticker Labeling Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Being the world’s largest merchandise exporter, APEJ is expected to lead the world self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market. North America is expected to follow APEJ region due to its huge consumption of merchandise goods. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to grow moderately for over the forecast period. Growth in self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market in MEA and Latin America is expected to be slower due political and economic uncertainties in the region. Japan is expected to contribute a significant share self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market due to its highest per capita expenditure on the packaging.

Self-adhesive Sticker Labeling Machine Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the self-adhesive sticker labeling machine market are Multipack Machinery, Focus Label Ltd, HERMA GmbH, SMAG GRAPHIQUE, P.E. LABELLERS S.p.A., Harland Machine Systems Ltd, Ettikettoprintcom AB, Atwell Self-Adhesive Labellers, Etiquette.co.uk, Enolmac S.N.C., IML Labels & Systems Ltd