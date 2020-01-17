Shielding Gases Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2028

The global Shielding Gases market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Shielding Gases market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Linde Industrial Gases

Lincoln Electric

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Praxair

Matheson

Air Products & Chemicals

Messer Group

Universal Industrial Gases

Novomer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Nitrogen

Other

Segment by Application

Arc Welding,

Back Shielding

Plasma Arc Cutting

MIG and TIG welding

Other

