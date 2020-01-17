Silicone Surfactants Market by Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants) Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Silicone Surfactants Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Silicone Surfactants Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Silicone Surfactants Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Silicone Surfactants Market is estimated to be worth US$ 2.0 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 149 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siltech Corporation (Canada), Elé Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (France), Supreme Silicones (India), Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. (China), Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US), and SST Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia).

Personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, the personal care segment was the largest end-use industry in 2018. Silicone surfactants are used widely in applications such as skincare, hair care, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry. The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand for men’s grooming products are driving the personal care end-use industry.

The emulsifiers application segment of the silicone surfactants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants have low surface tension in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants and are strong emulsifiers, which make them suitable for various end-use industries. Growing demand from personal care and construction end-use industry is expected to fuel the demand for emulsifiers in the silicone surfactants market.

