Single-dose Container Market Analysis 2016 – 2024 | A High-Growth Approach for Decision Makers

The packaging industry is witnessing an impressive growth over the past few years and various new packaging solutions are launched in order to cater increasing need of customers. Packaging of medicines is a complicated process, due to its complex molecular structure of chemicals used in origination of drugs. So, there is a need of packaging the medicines in such a way, which is durable and maintain the sterility of the medicines. A single dose container is a vial, ampoule or bottle of liquid medicine intended for injection or infusion that is meant for use for a particular patient for a single case.

Single Dose Container Market: Market Dynamics

In recent years, progression in viruses has been witnessed, leading to increasing new diseases and viral infections that is expected to drive sales of single-dose containers during the forecast period. Increasing number of chronic diseases such as renal failure, hepatic failure, diabetes and cancer is expected to fuel demand for single-dose container during the next few years. Additionally, factors such as ease of transportation of single-dose container is expected to drive growth of the global market. Rapid advancements in biologics, especially in developed economies is further expected to propel growth of the single-dose container market during the forecast period. Moreover, new therapeutic drugs being approved by the FDA to package in single-dose container is expected to support growth of the global single dose container market.

Single Dose Container: Market Segmentation

The global single dose container market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type and application

On the basis of material type, the global single dose container market is segmented into:

Glass

Plastic

PVC

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

PET

EVA

Polycarbonate

On the basis of product type, the global single dose container market is segmented into:

Bottles

Syringes

Ampoules

Others

On the basis of application, the global single dose container market is segmented into:

Antibiotics

Chemotherapy

Autonomic

Cardiovascular

Hormone

CNS

Others

Single Dose Container Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global single-dose container market has been divided in to five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to retain its dominance in the global market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing growth of the pharmaceutical industry and technological advancement in the U.S. The market in Europe is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2017–2025). Germany, the U.K. and France are the most attractive countries among single dose container manufacturers.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. China is expected to be the beneficial region in Asia Pacific, owing to factors such as increasing number of the ageing population in the country, which is projected to fuel demand for single dose container during the forecast period. However, the market in Latin America is expected to witness slow growth as compared to the markets in other regions throughout the forecast period.

Single Dose Container Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global single dose container market are Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc