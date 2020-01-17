Smart Speaker Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

Assessment of the Global Smart Speaker Market

The recent study on the Smart Speaker market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Smart Speaker market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Smart Speaker market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Smart Speaker market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Smart Speaker market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Smart Speaker market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Smart Speaker market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Smart Speaker market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Smart Speaker across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Harman International, Sonos, Inc., Alibaba Group, and Xiaomi, Inc. among others. These are some of the well established players innovating novel smart speakers around the world to compete with other players. For instance, in April 2018, Google, Inc. announced its smart speaker named “Google Home Mini” powered by AI based voice assistant in India to compete with the smart speakers from Amazon.com, Inc. i.e. “Amazon Echo” and “Amazon Echo Dot.” For online selling of its smart speakers, Google, Inc. partnered with Flipkart and Reliance Digital, Croma, and other stores for brick and mortar selling. Furthermore, to beat the competition, the company used competitive offers and pricing i.e. Google Home Mini costs US$ 7.46 lesser than Amazon Echo Dot.

Global Smart Speaker Market

The Global Smart Speaker Market is segmented as Follows:

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Components

Hardware Processor Microphone Connectivity IC Audio System Others

Software

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Mode of Sale

Online

Offline

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Application

Commercial

Personal

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Voice Assistant Type

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple Siri

Microsoft Cortana

Others

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Smart Speaker market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Smart Speaker market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Smart Speaker market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Smart Speaker market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Smart Speaker market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Smart Speaker market establish their foothold in the current Smart Speaker market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Smart Speaker market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Smart Speaker market solidify their position in the Smart Speaker market?

