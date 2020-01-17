Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Manganous Nitrate Market 2017 – 2025

Manganous Nitrate Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Manganous Nitrate industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Manganous Nitrate manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Manganous Nitrate market covering all important parameters.

Manganous nitrate finds limited but favorable application in zinc carbon batteries. These batteries currently have a large market in Asia Pacific. The proliferating electronics industry in this region has been a large consumer of zinc carbon batteries manufactured from manganous nitrate. Moreover, manganese fertilizers are used extensively in this region owing to vast expanses of arable land. Asia Pacific is therefore expected to be a key region for the manufacturers of manganous nitrate now as well as for the foreseeable future.

Latin America holds several agro-based companies that use manganous nitrate for the production of manganese dioxide on a large scale. Additionally, the growing building and construction industry in Latin America is steadily becoming a key consumer of manganous nitrate for the manufacturing of aesthetic wall tiles. Manganese dioxide is also used as a dietary supplement in animal feed. Agrarian economies such as China, India, and Latin America are large markets for manganese dioxide which is anticipated to fuel the market of manganous nitrate and this trend is expected to continue within the forecast period.

Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading manufacturers of manganous nitrate to date, have included Tractus Co. Ltd, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Syngenta, Merck Millipore, J and K Scientific, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Conier Chem, Apollo Scientific Ltd, and Alfa Aesar.

