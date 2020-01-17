Starting Blocks Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Starting Blocks market – A report by Fact.MR

STARTING BLOCKS MARKET SEGMENTATION

There are a variety of starting blocks that come in all different sizes and are purchased on the basis of buyer’s personal preference and comfort. Starting blocks are made up of slotted steel. Mainly the starting blocks are made up of aluminium paddles with attached PVC pads. The chromium plates with spikes to hold the starting block on synthetic tracks.

Segmentation on the basis of different styles of starting blocks:

Bunched

In the bunched starting blocks, the front heel aligns with the toes of the back foot. You hold your hips high in the air with legs together

Medium

In the medium starting blocks, the knee of rear leg lines up with the toes of front foot

Elongated

In elongated starting blocks, the position rear knee next to the heel of your front foot.

Segmentation on the basis of size of the starting blocks:

High Starting Blocks

Hard starting blocks are narrower and longer. It allow the sprinter to adjust the pedals accordingly, this style allows for a longer and more dynamic stance.

Short Starting Blocks

The short starting blocks are much shorter in length and have wider foot pedals which allows for a wider stance. Short starting blocks also permits hip-width spacing between feet, which can create a more efficient acceleration.

Indoor Track and Field Starting Blocks

Indoor track and field starting blocks are made up of heavy duty rubber which is durable and is harmless to all surfaces. Generally this is used for gyming and indoor races. Convenient in harsh weathers.

Champion Sports, BSN Scholastic, Lightning Starting Block II, GRAND PRIX Starting Block, NEWTON’s BEST Starting Block, Amber Sports.

