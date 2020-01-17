Steel Powder Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The Steel Powder market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Steel Powder market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Steel Powder market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Höganäs

GKN (Hoeganaes)

JFE Steel Corporation

KOBELCO

Metal Powder Products

Sandvik

Pellets

Daido Steel

AMETEK

Rio Tinto

Carpenter Technology

Pometon Powder

NANOSTEEL

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

Wuhan Iron&Steel Group

Ma Steel

Haining Feida

CNPC Powder Material

The global Steel Powder market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Atomization

Reduction

By application, Steel Powder industry categorized according to following:

Automobile

Machinery

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Steel Powder market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Steel Powder. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

