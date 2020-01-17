Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Solid-state Cooling Market 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Solid-state Cooling market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Solid-state Cooling market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Solid-state Cooling market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Key Drivers

Soaring Demand for Precise Temperature Control to Spur Growth

Industries such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics demand precise temperature control which can only be achieved through solid-state cooling systems. The consumer electronics segment in specific is the highest contributor to the solid-state cooling systems industry as the newly developed compact devices require enhanced thermal management.

Thermocyclers to Steer the Market’s Expansion

Thermocyclers can survive continuous cycles across a broad temperature range. They are extensively used in the life-sciences industry for generation of probes, DNA sequencing, quantification of DNA, and other applications. This growing demand for thermocyclers from the life sciences industry has highly contributed to the solid-state cooling market’s growth.

Apart from these drivers, high preference of solid-state freezers over traditional freezers has also driven the industry’s growth.

Global Solid-state Cooling Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solid-state cooling market due to rising demand for industrial automation and consumer goods. The food and beverages industry is also a major contributor to the market’s growth in this region owing to a huge demand for wine cabinets and chillers. China is one of the most lucrative regions for the market as it offers solid-state cooling products at a lower rate than its competitors. The market in North America is also expected to grow at a promising pace due to rising applications in medical refrigeration and laboratories.

The solid-state cooling market is segmented based on:

Type:

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Thermocycler

Product:

Refrigeration System Refrigerators Freezers

Cooling System Air Conditioners Chillers



End-user Industry:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others (Research, Industrial, and Aerospace)

