Technological innovations show way of growth for Waste Collection Trucks market 2017 – 2025

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Waste Collection Trucks market.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing worries about industrial waste being created at an alarming rate, especially in North America due to its massive industrial base, are foreseen to spur the demand for waste collection trucks in the coming years. With industrialization rising at a soaring rate, waste generation has been continuously gaining momentum, thus stimulating the requirement of powerful industrial waste management systems. Colossal amounts of solid and liquid waste are generated in construction, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and other manufacturing sectors.

Today, waste collection trucks do not lag behind in terms of technology. Waste segregation, novel waste collection equipment, real-time monitoring, and other advanced features have already been added to waste collection trucks.

Global Waste Collection Trucks Market: Market Potential

Surrey, British Columbia’s Port Kells industrial area now has a new biofuel facility that is worth a C$68 million. Opened in March 2018, the facility is said to be North America’s first closed-loop organic waste management system that is fully integrated, according to the City of Surrey. It will provide fuel to waste service and collection vehicles powered by natural gas by converting curbside organic waste into renewable biofuel. One could imagine waste collection trucks picking up their fuel source at curbside, under this closed-loop system.

Global Waste Collection Trucks Market: Regional Analysis

The international waste collection trucks market is foretold to become more prominent in North American countries such as the U.S. due to the strong presence of various industries. However, Europe could catch up with the growth of North America because of stringent environmental regulations imposed in the region looking at the pollution levels rising globally. Adoption of electric and CNG-based waste collection trucks could be on the rise due to the fuel inefficiency of diesel-based trucks. Other factors that are envisioned to help Europe to gain growth include the stable rise of the residential sector, large industrial base, and snowballing waste generation per capita.

Global Waste Collection Trucks Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the leading names of the international waste collection trucks market are FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Dulevo International, Iveco, Dennis Eagle, and Geesinknorba.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Waste Collection Trucks market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Waste Collection Trucks market?

