Telecom API Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Telecom API Market was valued at USD 93.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 473.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.71% from 2017 to 2025.

An API (application programming interface) is a set of programming instructions & standards for accessing a web-based software application. Telecom API presents new opportunities for network operators and service providers. Telecom API provides benefits such as a lesser time to market, relative savings in cost, and optimum quality of service. Telecom APIâ€™s enable a third party company to access data from a telecom network operators. Telecom API helps application developers to integrate various services such as payment, voice, SMS and WebRTC into their mobile application which helps application developers to enhance their customer experience and market their mobile applications among end-users.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Mobile Phone Users

1.2 Adoption of New Technologies

1.3 Need to Provide High-Quality Service at Low Cost

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Awareness about the Technology

Market Segmentation:

The Global Telecom API Market is segmented on the basis of service type, user type, and region.

1. By Service Type:

1.1 Payment

1.2 SMS, MMS and RCS

1.3 Maps and Location

1.4 Speech

1.5 Identity Management

1.6 WebRTC

1.7 Others

2. By User Type:

2.1 Partner Developer

2.2 Enterprise Developer

2.3 Long Tail Developer

2.4 Internal Telecom Developer

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Twillo, Inc.

2. Orange SA

3. Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

4. Verizon Communications, Inc

5. AT&T, Inc.

6. Nexmo, Inc

7. Telefonica S.A.

8. Fortumo.

9. Apigee Corporation

10. Tropo, Inc

11. Locationsmart

12. Vodafone Group PLC

13. Aspect Software

.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

