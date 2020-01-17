The Growing Awareness About Healthy Food For Hair Bond Multiplier Market Over Artificial Ingredients

Hair bond multiplier is an invention of Olaplex, the company is a leading player in hair care products and salon services which gained popularity with the launch of its Hair bond multiplier, bond perfector, and Hair perfector products. Hair bond multiplier, the patented innovation of Olaplex helps in hair rejuvenation. The Hair bond multiplier by Olaplex utilizes bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate ingredient. When hair bond multiplier is mixed with hair color then the aforementioned ingredient present in the hair bond multiplier helps to restore the broken sulfur-hydrogen bonds within hairs while hair coloring process. Thus, by reconstructing the di-sulfide bonds present in hair the hair bond multiplier aid in repairing chemically, thermally and mechanically damaged hair and thereby helps to maintain stronger hair health.

Hair Bond Multiplier segmented on the basis of application, by end use, by sales channel and region. On the basis of application, it is segmented as hair coloring and hair treatment. The hair bond multiplier finds a slightly higher use in the hair coloring segment and it represents a more attractive segment for Hair bond multiplier market with potential segmental growth opportunities when compared to the hair treatment segment.

On the basis of end use, the Hair Bond Multiplier market is segmented as; salon, spa, and personal use. Of these, the demand for hair bond multiplier is high across the salon segment with rising demand in this segment. This is followed by spa and personal use segments.

On the basis of sales channel, the Hair Bond Multiplier market can be segmented as direct sales and indirect/ retail sales. The Indirect/retail sales channel can be further segmented into modern trade, distributors/wholesalers, health & beauty stores and online retailers. With distributors/wholesalers and health and beauty stores being the prominent retail channels the sales of Hair bond multiplier through indirect/retail sales channel is higher compared to the direct sales.

On the basis of region, the Hair Bond Multiplier market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Alarming levels of pollution and extensive chemical utilization in cosmetics and hair styling products resulted in the increasing issues of hair damage specifically in the geographies with higher urban population levels such as North America, Europe, and Australia.

The rising trend of individualism is boosting up across the personal care market including hair care sector. Individuals across the urban location are interested in spending of hair care such as hair modification, perming and hair relaxers, hair treatment therapies, hair coloring, hair conditioning, hair sprays, gels and serum and other salon hair care processes. Moreover, with a motive to increase customer base, the hair care product manufacturing companies are tying up with salon chains, collaborating with celebrity hair stylists and celebrities. This will affect the sales of brands and will positively impact the growth of the market and all these activities attract new consumers and expanding the existing consumer base. Owing to the fewer number of players dealing with hair bond multipliers and its revolutionary effects on hair after treatment, hair bond multipliers are quite expensive as compared to other hair repairing products present in the market.

Variety of Hair Bond Multiplier has been formulated by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing Hair Bond Multiplier products in market include; L’Oréal S.A., Olaplex LLC., Croda International Plc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V., Lakmé Lever Private Limited, Earthly Body, Inc., Kao Salon among others.