Top Scenario: Phlebotomy Equipment Market By Key Vendors- MarketLab, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories America, Inc., Heathrow Scientific 2018 – 2026

Global Phlebotomy Equipment Market: Overview

Phlebotomy is a medical procedure which involves drawing blood from the patients and preparing it for testing in a laboratory. Phlebotomy is also used to remove blood from the body of people who have large quantity iron in their blood. Blood tests are key to maintaining good health as well as to diagnose diseases at an early stage. Blood analysis and testing should be carried out by utilizing effective and reliable phlebotomy equipment. Commonly utilized phlebotomy equipment include evacuated collection tubes and butterfly needles.

View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phlebotomy-equipment-market.html

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 13,000 blood collection centers, operating in approximately 177 countries, which collect approximately 109 million donations annually. There has been an increase of 10.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors from 2009 to 2013. Southeast Asia and Africa accounted for a prominent share of the total donations. The global phlebotomy equipment market is expanding due to the increasing diagnostic procedure. Improving government reimbursement policies for equipment manufacturing are likely to boost the phlebotomy equipment market globally. Increasing prevalence of diseases due to changed lifestyle, rising worldwide spending on research and development, widespread adoption of automation in laboratories, and adoption of new and innovative techniques in laboratories are factors that are driving the global phlebotomy equipment market.

Global Phlebotomy Equipment Market: Key Segments

The global phlebotomy equipment market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into personal protective equipment, tourniquets, antiseptics, gauze pads, lancets, butterfly needles, sharps containers, evacuated collection tubes, centrifuge machines, blood drawing trays, blood draw chairs, vein detecting devices, and others. In terms of end-user, the global phlebotomy equipment market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a major share of the global phlebotomy equipment market in 2017.

Request PDF Brochure of the Report For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40982

In terms of region, the global phlebotomy equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region for phlebotomy equipment market. In terms of revenue, China, Japan, and India hold a major share in the phlebotomy equipment market in Asia Pacific. Adoption and practice of adequate measures of international standards for medical devices and phlebotomy equipment in Malaysia, Australia, India, and South Korea and increasing investment of multinational phlebotomy manufacturers and biopharmaceutical companies in developing countries are expected to drive the phlebotomy equipment market in Asia Pacific.

The phlebotomy equipment market in North America and Europe is expanding rapidly due to the rise in prevalence of chronic disease in these regions. Well-established phlebotomy equipment manufacturing industries in North America and rising demand for blood and blood products are boosting the phlebotomy equipment market in North America. Rising number of phlebotomy equipment companies and high R&D budgets in countries in Europe such as Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark are driving the phlebotomy equipment market in Rest of Europe. The phlebotomy equipment market in Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, expansion of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people. Brazil and Mexico dominate the phlebotomy equipment market in Latin America. South Africa, Turkey, and other developing countries in Middle East & Africa are the major markets for phlebotomy equipment in the region.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40982<ype=S

Global Phlebotomy Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global phlebotomy equipment market include MarketLab, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories America, Inc., Heathrow Scientific, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greatex Mills Inc., and NIPRO Medical Corp.