WASHINGTON- At the Wednesday’s statements at the White House, the United States of America President Donald Trump confirmed that no Americans lost their lives or harmed by the Iranian ballistic missiles that fired on January 7, at two military installations of the United States of America in Iraq.

Donald Trump stated that the prior military warning system was among the reasons for the casualties’ aversion.

Iran dismissed 16 close-range ballistic missiles at two military bases hosting the United States of America military in Iraq and coalition employee, Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed to the reporters at the pentagon on January 8.

The violence came as retaliation following the killing of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States of America.

Donald Trump stated at the White House that no American of Iraqi died due to the precautions taken, the dispersion of forces, and the prior alert system that operated very well.

