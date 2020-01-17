Value of ICT Investment in Government Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2043 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global ICT Investment in Government Market

Key Trends

Government spending on IT and ICT solutions is increasing around the world. So much so that even bodies from emerging economies are recognizing the importance of e-governance, thereby creating a heavy influx of technologies and investments in this direction. Government agencies are increasingly using ICT solutions for development and maintenance of infrastructure, especially when it comes to the improvement and modernization of projects. The rate of investment of governments in ICT has also increased over the recent past thanks to the swiftly improving space and scope of digital media, ecommerce, and e-tools.

Companies and governments are acknowledging the cost-saving techniques that can be adopted through the use of mobility technologies and cloud computing. Regional governments from developed economies are also strongly emphasizing the use of ICT to enhance their services offered.

Global ICT Investment in Government Market: Market Potential

A number of tech firms around the world have already become a key part of e-governance by bagging profitable and long-term contracts with national and regional governments. Recent examples for this are the contracts awarded to Edge Testing Solutions, Iomart, and eCom Scotland, for being a part of the government ICT framework. The regional importance given to ICT involvement in governance is running strong around the globe. The Pacific Islands, for instance, are being encouraged to implement e-governance throughout some of their core public departments. Regions in Africa as well are showing a strong inclination towards the use of e-governance to resolve some of their more pressing issues.

Another reason why ICT investments in governments can show favorable results is the thinning comparison between public and private sectors. Some of the key players in this market are the ones who recognize that the public sector companies are working today on very similar business imperatives as private ones. The big difference lies in the higher level of restrictions and operations issues faced by the former, many of which can be resolved through the use of ICT solutions.

Global ICT Investment in Government Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to top the overall spending done over e-governance for the coming years. This region, especially the U.S., holds a highly advanced government and ICT infrastructure that can complement each other to a very comfortable degree, further propelled by the high volume of investors. The implementation of ICT in cyber-security measures has especially been of high interest across North America, as governments are aiming to close all gaps and leaks in information. Meanwhile, the overall spending of Asia Pacific on e-government solutions and tools is increasing at a very fast pace, thanks to the importance given to ICT by the nations such as China, Australia, and South Korea.

Global ICT Investment in Government Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading players in the ICT domain that are putting forth greater investments into e-governments are coming from the fields of communication services, data center systems, IT services, software, and devices. Each field has a massive amount of potential when it comes to contributions and investments into e-governments, and players are realizing the full potential that this market can hold.

