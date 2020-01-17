Water Based Coating Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

The Water Based Coating market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Water Based Coating market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. .
The Global Water Based Coating Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Water Based Coating market is the definitive study of the global Water Based Coating industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.
The Water Based Coating industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
List of key players profiled in the report:
ICA Group
Coatings & Adhesives Corporation
Dow Coating Materials
Gellner Industrial, LLC
Aqua Based Technologies
Target Coatings, Inc.
Valspar
Cameleon Coatings
BASF Intermediates
ACTEGA Terra GmbH
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries Inc.
RPM International Inc
Sherwin-Williams
Axalta (AXTA)
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint Company Ltd.
Tikkurila
Berger Paints
Depending on Applications the Water Based Coating market is segregated as following:
Architectural
Automotive
General Industrial
Printing
Converting
Packaging
By Product, the market is Water Based Coating segmented as following:
Water-soluble paints
Water-dispersible paints or colloidal coatings
Emulsions/latex paints
Water-based alkyds
The Water Based Coating market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Water Based Coating industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, we look not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Water Based Coating Market Overview:
- A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts
- Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs
- Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment
- Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts
