White Carbon Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2019 – 2027

Major Developments

In December 2016, Evonik Industries announced that it would build US$ 120 Mn silica plant near Charleston, South Carolina, the U.S. in response to the high demand for precipitated silica from the tire industry in North America. With this expansion, the company aims to strengthen its position as a global automotive supplier.

RV Technologies collaborated with Tricentris for the transformation of used glass to precipitated silica commonly called as white carbon.

In August 2019, Evonik Business Line Silica launched a new specialty product, SPHERILEX 145, for the oral care industry. SPHERILEX 145 is expected to be the new solution for toothpaste formulators.

Global White Carbon Market: Research Scope

Global White Carbon Market, by End-user

Paints & Coatings

Rubber (Tires)

Cosmetics

Personal care

Pesticides

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Global White Carbon Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

