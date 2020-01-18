Abrasives Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The Global Abrasives Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Abrasives industry and its future prospects.. The Abrasives market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Abrasives market research report:



3M

Saint-Gobain

Dewalt

Pferd

Weiler

Hermes Abrasives

Mirka

Klingspor

ARC Abrasive

Bosch/sia Abrasives

Osborn

Walter Surface Technologies

SAIT ABRASIVI

Nihon Kenshi

United Steel Abrasives

Noritake Coated Abrasive

Tailin Abrasives

Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives

Rex-Cut Abrasives…

The global Abrasives market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Coated Abrasives

Nonwoven Abrasives

Foam Abrasives

Bonded Abrasives

By application, Abrasives industry categorized according to following:

Automobile Industry

Wood Industry

Metal Industry

Composites Industry

Industrial

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Abrasives market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Abrasives. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

