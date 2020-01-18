Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026

The global Automotive In-Wheel Motors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive In-Wheel Motors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive In-Wheel Motors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive In-Wheel Motors market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive In-Wheel Motors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, i.e. by product type, technology, vehicle type and cooling region.

Market consolidation is one of the major trends being observed in the market. Importantly, automotive In-Wheel motors are mainly sold through authorized dealers or independent automotive suppliers.

The automotive In-Wheel motors market report has been designed to enable the readers to obtain detailed knowledge about the global automotive In-Wheel motors market. The global automotive In-Wheel motors market report starts with market introduction, definitions and taxonomy, which are followed by the market view point, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments. Individual sections covered in the report include qualitative as well as quantitative assessment based on several facts and a discussion historical as well as ongoing trends gaining momentum in the global automotive In-Wheel motors market.

The global automotive In-Wheel motors market report starts with an overview of the market, providing a summarized view of the report and information about market definitions and taxonomy. In the subsequent section, the report defines the market viewpoint, which includes an analysis of primary survey, macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, value chain and various other qualitative data regarding the market. The section that follows includes market dynamics, such as drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities, impacting the global automotive In-Wheel motors market during the forecast period.

The following sections of the report provide global market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) projections on the basis of the aforementioned segments. The global market values represented in these sections have been derived by gathering information and data at a country as well as regional level. The next section of the report represents a concise view of the global automotive In-Wheel motors market based on six prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) but also analyse the automotive In-Wheel Motors market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the automotive In-Wheel motors market and identify the right opportunities available for value chain participants.

Another crucial feature of this comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the automotive In-Wheel motors market, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the automotive In-Wheel Motors market.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global automotive In-Wheel motors market is expected to develop in the coming years. Given the characteristics of the global automotive In-Wheel motors market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various automotive In-Wheel Motors segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

Global Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, FMI has provided the global automotive In-Wheel motors market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global automotive In-Wheel motors market along with their business strategies to report audiences. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the automotive In-Wheel motors market.

This section includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global automotive In-Wheel motors market. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the automotive In-Wheel motors market. Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of automotive In-Wheel motors and included in this study are Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works, NTN, TM4, HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG and YASA Limited, amongst others.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive In-Wheel Motors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive In-Wheel Motors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

