Bottle Redesign Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2016 – 2024

In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Bottle Redesign market.

Market Segmentation

Bottle redesign market can be segmented on the basis of types of redesign, which includes:

Re-shaping of the bottles

Re-designing of bottle labels

Re-designing of bottle closures

Bottle redesign market can be segmented on the basis of application, which includes:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Consumer Goods

Others

Bottle redesign market can be segmented on the basis of raw materials used, which includes:

Plastic HDPE LDPE PE PP PET Others

Glass Borosilicate Glass Soda Lime Glass Soda Lime Silica Glass

Aluminum

Others

Based on re-designing type, reshaping of bottles include shapes like curvy, sleek-shaped, shrink shaped and others, depending upon the usability of the bottles. Re-designing of the bottle closure include cork, crowns, screw caps, capsules and others that fit perfectly with the brand image. Bottle labels include shrinking sleeve labels, inkjet labels and others that help in enhancing the shelf appeal of the bottles.

Bottle redesign is widely used by food and beverage industry to improve the aesthetic appeal of juice bottles, alcohol bottles, jam bottles, oil bottles and others. The pharmaceutical industry also uses redesign strategy for its syrup bottles, liquid antiseptics and other. Personal care products like lotion bottles, shampoo bottles, body shower bottles and others also use redesign strategy to enhance their aesthetic appeal and these industry are generating demand in bottle redesign market.

Bottle Redesign Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for bottle redesign market includes North America’s bottle redesign market , Latin America’s bottle redesign market, Europe’s bottle redesign market, Asia Pacific’s bottle redesign market and China’s bottle redesign market, Middle East’s bottle redesign market and Africa’s bottle redesign market. Bottle redesigning strategy is used across all the regions by various industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others,

Bottle Redesign Market: Market Players

The market players in bottle redesign market are Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc, Bisleri, Absolut Vodka, Amul, The Hershey Company and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

