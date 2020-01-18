Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2026

This report presents the worldwide Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market:

Lanxess

Lonza

ICL-IP

Radi

Yaguang Fine Chemical

Kedachem

Xitai Chemical

Water Treatment Products

Enviro Tech

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

BCDMH Tablet

BCDMH Granule

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Swimming Pools & Spas

Industrial Cooling Water

Aquaculture

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

