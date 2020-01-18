Bus Switch ICs Market: Market shares and strategies of key players

Bus Switch ICs: Introduction

Bus Switches are electronics which are made for connecting to high speed digital buses and they offer a choice of level shifting, in addition to low propagation delays. They are often referred to as digital switches and are a key component for high-speed computing and communications systems, including servers, storage networks, network switches and routers, and wireless base stations.

Bus Switch ICs provide low ON-resistance and high-speed switching without adding propagation delay, ground bounce noise, or static power dissipation. Bus switches with various functions, including multiplexer, demultiplexer, analog switch and rail-to-rail switching products are available in the market. These bus switch ICs are ideal for bidirectional interfaces between mixed-supply buses, and in applications that require isolation, protection and voltage translation.

Over the past few years, with the spike in the data volume generated by the enterprises as well as consumer, key players in the market providing bus switch ICs, focused on the developed and introduction of advanced bus switch ICs in the market

Explosive growth in the data volume

Over the past few years, there has been a growing demand for bus switch ICs for the application of data storage. This growth can be attributed to the spike in the volume of the data being generated by the enterprises as well as consumers.

Furthermore, they are required to address the operational requirements of next generation Servers, RAID, Super VGA, Memory Bank Switching, and Network/Telecom Backplanes. This factor is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of Bus Switch ICs market.

Introduction of innovative products in the market to offer significant growth Opportunities

Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic rise in the volume of the data being generated. This dramatic rise can be attributed to the rising consumption of over the table content by the consumers as well as the volumes of data being generated by the enterprises.

Hence, players offering bus switch ICs in the market can make the most of this opportunity by offering products which have expanded performance capabilities in the market to gain a greater share of the pie in memory and storage solutions space.

This factor is expected to offer significant growth prospects for the Bus Switch ICs market since they are witnessing and increased demand from the enterprises

Furthermore, the developments in the telecommunication sector such as virtualization of various systems is expected to assist the market growth

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global Bus Switch ICs market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Bus Switch ICs market in North America is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for bus IC switches from the enterprises to store and manage huge volumes of data being generated.

Bus Switch ICs market in Europe and Asia Pacific is likely to witness a healthy growth. This market in South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show modest growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market

The global Bus Switch ICs market has significant number of players which makes it a fairly fragmented market. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for Bus Switch ICs. Moreover, manufacturers are engaged in the development of innovative bus switch IC solutions in the market.

Key players operating in the global Bus Switch ICs market include: