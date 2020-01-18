Cardiovascular Drugs Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

In this report, the global Cardiovascular Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

companies profiled in the cardiovascular drugs market are AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and others.

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Renin-Angiotensin System Blockers ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Anti-Clotting Agents Anti-Coagulants Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

Antihyperlipidemics

Other Antihypertensive

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Indication

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Others

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Cardiovascular Drugs Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



