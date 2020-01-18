Cognitive Systems Spending Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

In 2029, the Cognitive Systems Spending market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Cognitive Systems Spending market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Cognitive Systems Spending market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Cognitive Systems Spending market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Cognitive Systems Spending market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Cognitive Systems Spending market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Cognitive Systems Spending market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

North America expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the banking segment

In terms of value, the banking segment was estimated to account for more than 20% value share by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period in North America. Banking segment is expected to witness comparatively high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 14.3% to 15.5% over 2016–2026. In Latin America, the banking segment is lagging behind while healthcare and education sectors are ahead and expect to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In Western Europe, the banking sector is the second largest segment in terms of value after the manufacturing segment, which is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IBM grabs more than 50% share in the global cognitive systems spending market

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) holds a market share in excess of 50% in the global cognitive systems spending market. The company is dominating the global market in banking along with hospital, manufacturing, and education cognitive systems. IBM Corporation aims to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa having recently launched its offices in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania in order to strengthen its business in these regions.

Research Methodology of Cognitive Systems Spending Market Report

The global Cognitive Systems Spending market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Cognitive Systems Spending market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Cognitive Systems Spending market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.