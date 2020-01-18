Cool Roofs Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2026

In 2029, the Cool Roofs market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Cool Roofs market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Cool Roofs market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Cool Roofs market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Cool Roofs market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, roof type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roofs market by segmenting it in terms of roof slope, roof type, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for cool roofs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual roof slope, roof type, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global cool roofs market are Owens Corning, Certain Teed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., Malarkey Roofing, and Polyglass S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the cool roofs market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on roof slope, roof type, and application segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each major roof type, roof slope, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Slope

Steep Slope Roofs

Low Slope Roofs

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Type

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified BUR

Single-ply Membranes

Tiles & Slates

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Others(including Wood Shakes, Clays, and Concretes)

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global cool roofs market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by key players in the global cool roofs market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the cool roofs market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global cool roofs market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Research Methodology of Cool Roofs Market Report

The global Cool Roofs market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Cool Roofs market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Cool Roofs market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.