Data Center Chip Market: Market segmentation up to the second or third level

The growth of the global data center chip market relies on the relevance of data management across key industrial verticals. There has been an influx of several new technologies for management and analysis of data. Furthermore, the emergence of big data has helped several organizations and industries in meting out problems related to customer relationship management and policy making. Therefore, the global data center chip market is set to reach the apex of expansion the following years. Several large-scale organisations rely on organised sets of data to gather key inferences about their growth and development. In this context, the vendors in the global data center chip are at the forefront of industrial advancement.

Several firms undermine the relevance of data sets for the long-term success of their enterprise. However, experts in the field of data analytics have, time and again, emphasized on the need for improved data management by industrial and commercial units. Therefore, the global data center chip market is set to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

Advancements in the field of data mining, data analytics, and big data have been at the crux of market growth. Industrial leaders are focusing on outsourcing data management services to trusted entities, and this trend shall usher an era of growth within the global data center chip market.



The growing relevance of big data across Chinese and Indian firms has played a vital role in propelling demand across the Asia Pacific. Use of data analytics in lucrative industries such as oil and gas has given a thrust to market growth.

Global Data Center Chip Market: Overview

A data center refers to a building or a specified space within a building, or a group of buildings that is used to accommodate computer systems and related components, such as storage and telecommunications systems. It is a large group of networked computer servers that are utilized by companies for distribution, processing, and remote storage of large amounts of data.

A business heavily relies on services, applications, and data stored inside a data center. As such, data centers become a focal point and an essential asset for day-to-day activities. A data center chip is generally found in the server area, inside a data center and is one of the essential requirements of the networked premises.

Global Data Center Chip Market: Notable Developments

Last week American technology giant Intel Corporation agreed to acquire Barefoot Networks, a networking startup. It is a strategic move by Intel Corporation to compete with Broadcom Inc. in the Ethernet switch silicon market. The deal emphasized on Intel’s endeavors to expand its share of total spending on data centers.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Global Foundries, Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Global Data Center Chip Market: Key Trends

Below-mentioned market trends and opportunities mark the global data center chip market:

Advancement in Technology Boosts Global Data Center Chip Market

Technological evolution and advancements in programmable solutions and memory chip such as ASICs, FPGAs amongst others, improve their performance in data centers and connected devices. For example, Intel’s 3D XPoint technology substantially betters access to huge amounts of data. Next generation chip such as ASIC and FPGA can effectively cater to the change in requirements for data centers and accelerate performance in various other applications. The combination of ASICs and FPGAs with cloud products assists in the enhancement of data center’s overall performance. As such, progress in technology is fuelling the growth of global data center chip market.

Data localization laws have been passed in many countries across the globe. This is mainly secure security and regulatory practices. Industry verticals, particularly banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), are strict when it comes to hosting its data in an international data center. Hence, these industries choose to go for local data center. Favorable government initiatives play an essential role in boosting global data center chip market.