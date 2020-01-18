Dimethylbenzene(BTX) Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

The Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market research report:
ExxonMobil
BP
Total
Shell
Taiyo Oil
Idemitsu
COSMO OIL
Citgo
Valero
SK global chemical
GS Caltex
PEMEX
MRPL
Galp Energia
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
YNCC
YPF
LOTTE CHEMICAL
Sinopec
CNPC
CNOOC
Fujia Group
FREP
Qingdao Lidong Chemical
The global Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Solvent Grade
Isomer Grade
By application, Dimethylbenzene(BTX) industry categorized according to following:
Used as a solvent and raw material of paraxylene
Used as a solvent in the printing, rubber, leather industries and aviation gasoline additive
Used in the production of polymers
Used as a cleaning agent for steel
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Dimethylbenzene(BTX). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Dimethylbenzene(BTX) Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Dimethylbenzene(BTX) market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Dimethylbenzene(BTX) industry.
