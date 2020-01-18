E. Coli Testing Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of E. Coli Testing Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

Assessment of the Global E. Coli Testing Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the E. Coli Testing market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the E. Coli Testing market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the E. Coli Testing across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global E. coli testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the market which are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., CPI International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., Alere Inc., BioMerieux Inc., NanoLogix, Inc. and other prominent companies.

The global E. coli testing market is segmented as follows:

Global E. Coli Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Environmental Testing Method Membrane Filtration (MF) Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF) Enzyme Substrate Methods

Clinical Testing Method Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA) Others



Global E. Coli Testing Market, by End-user

Environmental Testing Method Home and Drinking Water Suppliers Bottled Water Suppliers Waste Water Treatment Organizations Others (Government Agencies, Private Well Owners, Ground Water Testing and Farm Water Testing)

Clinical Testing Method Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories Physician Offices



Global E. Coli Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report addresses the following queries related to the E. Coli Testing market

