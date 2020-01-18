e-Paper Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

e-Paper market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for e-Paper industry.. The e-Paper market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the e-Paper market research report:
E Ink
OED
Liquavistar
Plastic Logic
Pervisive Displays
LG.Philips
FET
Adt AG
ITRI
Qualcomm
Transcend Optronics
The global e-Paper market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Electrophoretic display (EPD)
Electrowetting(EWD)
Electrofluidic(EFD)
Interferometric Modulator Technology
By application, e-Paper industry categorized according to following:
Consumer electronics
Retail
Medical
Transportation
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the e-Paper market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of e-Paper. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from e-Paper Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global e-Paper market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The e-Paper market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the e-Paper industry.
