Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2016 – 2024

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market.

As per the report, the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Enterprise Medical Image Viewers , surge in research and development and more.

Regional Analysis

The growth of global enterprise medical image viewers market can be segmented on the basis of regions, such as;

North America

Asia

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

Growing need for healthcare facilities providing treatments on the basis of accurate imaging technologies continues to be a common driver for growth of the enterprise medical image viewers market in such regions. In North America, US enterprise medical image viewer vendors are likely to benefit by positioning their products as the next generation of point-to-point clinical image reviewing. For European healthcare systems, primary study interpretation in multiple clinical semantics and languages is likely to be sufficed by inclusion of enterprise medical image viewers that offer such functions. Giving patients the access to such enterprise medical image viewers and easing such image interpretation will also be regarded an inspirational measure for growth of the market across Asia, North America, Europe, as well as the RoW region.

Global Enterprise Medical Image Viewers Market: Key Companies

Integrating electronic medical records, fusing communications and data transfer systems, collaborating the development of products with imaging specialists, and creating hybrid cloud software for similar range of products, are some of the promising future prospects that shall aid manufacturers improve the production of enterprise medical image viewers. Upon global proliferation, which is currently gradual yet ascending, companies manufacturing healthcare equipment and medical devices are expected to include enterprise medical image viewers in their product portfolio. At present, McKesson Medical Imaging, Philips Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Cerner, among others, are some of the prominent companies leading the growth of global enterprise medical image viewers market.

