Flexographic Printing Inks Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market
The recent study on the Flexographic Printing Inks market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Flexographic Printing Inks market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Flexographic Printing Inks market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Flexographic Printing Inks market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Flexographic Printing Inks across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
segmented as follows:
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Corrugated Containers
- Folding Cartons
- Tags & Labels
- Others
- Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin
- Nitrocellulose
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Others
Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.
- Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.
- Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.
- Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region
- The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Flexographic Printing Inks market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Flexographic Printing Inks market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Flexographic Printing Inks market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market establish their foothold in the current Flexographic Printing Inks market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Flexographic Printing Inks market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market solidify their position in the Flexographic Printing Inks market?
