Flexographic Printing Inks Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market

The recent study on the Flexographic Printing Inks market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Flexographic Printing Inks market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Flexographic Printing Inks market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Flexographic Printing Inks market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Flexographic Printing Inks across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags & Labels Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Flexographic Printing Inks market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Flexographic Printing Inks market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Flexographic Printing Inks market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Flexographic Printing Inks market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market establish their foothold in the current Flexographic Printing Inks market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Flexographic Printing Inks market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Flexographic Printing Inks market solidify their position in the Flexographic Printing Inks market?

