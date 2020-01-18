Future of Fiber-reinforced Composites Market : Study

In 2029, the Fiber-reinforced Composites market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Fiber-reinforced Composites market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Fiber-reinforced Composites market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions. Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights and recognizing business expansion opportunities.

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Product

Short Fiber-reinforced Composites

Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Metal Matrix

Non-metal Matrix

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Thailand Malaysia Vietnam Singapore Indonesia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the fiber-reinforced composites market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and analyze market developments

The report offers a list of key developments in the fiber-reinforced composites market

The report mentions a list of key factors for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for growth of the fiber-reinforced composites market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that are likely to impact the outlook for the global fiber-reinforced composites market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

The Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Moreover, strengths and weaknesses of the fiber-reinforced composite market have also been analyzed.

The global Fiber-reinforced Composites market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Fiber-reinforced Composites market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Fiber-reinforced Composites market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.