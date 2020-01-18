GEO satellite purchased by Hispasat from Thales Alenia Space

WASHINGTON- Hispasat bought a satellite from Thales Alenia Space in January, marking the initial operator’s satellite order after its actuary by power syndicate, Red Electrica of Spain in the last year.

Thales Alenia Space would construct a new satellite named Amazonas Nexus, built with Ku-band coverage over the two continents of America, including Greenland and North Atlantic routes of transportation. Hispasat and Thales Alenia Space signed the manufacturing agreement in Madrid.

Hispasat’s Amazonas-2 replaced by Amazonas Nexus, which is an 11-year-old satellite positioned at 61 degrees west and offers C- and Ku-band Pan-American coverage.

The operators of satellites have progressively pressed manufactures not to construct satellites with frozen patterns of coverage but with the flexibility to the location change, power, and also their communications beams’ shape. Hispasat is no exemption.

Thales Alenia Space stated that Amazonas Nexus would feature a fresh digital precise processor permitting Hispasat to reassign the capacity of the satellite as markets change.

Chief Executive Officer of Hispasat Miguel Angel Panduro stated that Amazonas Nexus would be the most flexible and sophisticated satellite in their fleet, after its lifts off in the second half of

