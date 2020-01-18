Global Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

The Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Elektrobit Corporation

Ficosa International S.A.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Continental Ag

Hitachi Ltd

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International

Mando Corp.

Mobileye NV

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Tass International

Texas Instruments Inc.

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Valeo

The global Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

l Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

l Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

l Park Assist

l Drowsiness Monitoring System

l Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System

l Night Vision

By application, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) industry categorized according to following:

l Adaptive Front Lighting

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

