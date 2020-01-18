Global EV Charging Equipment Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

The EV Charging Equipment market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the EV Charging Equipment market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The EV Charging Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global EV Charging Equipment market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the EV Charging Equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the EV Charging Equipment market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the EV Charging Equipment market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the EV Charging Equipment industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:



CHARGEPOINT

Blink

Chargemaster

General Electric

SIEMENS

Eaton

Leviton

Clipper Creek

DBT USA

Schneider

NARI

XJ Group

Hepu

Beijing Huashang

Aotexun

UTEK

BYD

Shanghai Xundao

Titans

Puruite

Zhejiang Wanma

Nanjing Lvzhan



The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

AC Electric Vehicle Charger

DC Electric Vehicle Charger

on-board charger

off-board charger

On the basis of Application of EV Charging Equipment Market can be split into:

Residential charging

Public charging

Others

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

EV Charging Equipment Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the EV Charging Equipment industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the EV Charging Equipment market for the forecast period 2019–2024.