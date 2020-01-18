GLOBAL GUITAR MARKET 2020 BY DEMAND, TYPES, INDUSTRY SIZE & SHARE, MANUFACTURERS, BUSINESS-OPPORTUNITIES, DEVELOPMENT, GROWTH, REVENUE AND FORECAST 2023

The guitar is a fretted musical instrument that usually has six strings. It is typically played with both hands by strumming or plucking the strings with either a guitar pick or the finger(s)/fingernails of one hand, while simultaneously fretting (pressing the strings against the frets) with the fingers of the other hand. The sound of the vibrating strings is projected either acoustically, by means of the hollow chamber of the guitar (for an acoustic guitar), or through an electrical amplifier and a speaker.

The rising number of concerts and live performances is a major driver for the growth of the global guitar market. The growing interest in music among the youth population has led to the formation of numerous musical bands that perform various types of music like blues, pop, rock, metal, and electronica. In addition, an increase in the disposable income of consumers is leading to a high demand for guitars in developing countries such as China and India. As a result of changing lifestyles and higher standards of living, individuals are motivated to spend on leisure activities such as music, which is likely to increase sales of musical instruments.

Acoustic guitars and electric guitars are the two segments in the global guitar market. Being less expensive and easier to learn, acoustic guitars have the higher market share. Also, the growing sales of classical guitars in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and Taiwan will be a major factor fueling the growth of this market segment.

Top Players:

Fender Musical Instruments

Gibson Brands

Karl Höfner

PRS Guitars

Yamaha

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acoustic Guitars

Electric Guitars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

