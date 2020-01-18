GLOBAL LEATHER GOODS MARKET 2020 LATEST TRENDS, INDUSTRY SHARE, BUSINESS STRATEGIES, REGIONAL DEMAND, KEY INSIGHTS AND FUTURE GROWTH OUTLOOK BY 2023

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc.

Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.

The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the Leather Goods industry is very wide.

Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of Leather Goods.

This report focuses on the Leather Goods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top Players:

LVMH

Richemont Group

Kering

Belle

Coach

Hermes

Burberry

Prada Group

Fossil Group

Hugo Boss

Ferragamo

Daphne

MANWAH

Natuzzi

AoKang

banner

Red Dragonfly

Ekornes

Saturday

Market Segments:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cowhide

Buffalo Hide

Sheep and Goat Skin

Deer Skin

Hog Skin

Crocodile

Synthetic leather

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gloves

Footwear

Clothing

Vehicle upholstery

Furniture upholstery

Luggage and other Leather Goods

Table of Contents:

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Leather Goods market.

Chapter 1, to describe Leather Goods Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Leather Goods, with sales, revenue, and price of Leather Goods, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Leather Goods, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Leather Goods market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Leather Goods sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

