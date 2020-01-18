Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

Waterproofing Membrane Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Waterproofing Membrane Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Waterproofing Membrane Market.

List of key players profiled in the report:



Soprema Group

Sika

GAF

Icopal Group

TehnoNICOL

Polyglass

Imperbit Membrane

General Membrane

Carlisle

Fosroc

Modern Waterproofing

ChovA

Bauder

ARDEX Group

Henkel Polybit

Renolit

Tegola Canadese

Index

Hansuk

Schluter-Systems

Protecto Wrap

Grace

Colas

Vetroasfalto

Tamko

Multiplan Yal?t?m

Oriental Yuhong

CKS

Hongyuan Waterproof

Tangshan Desheng

Joaboa Technology

Yuhong Waterproof

…

With no less than 30 top producers.



On the basis of Application of Waterproofing Membrane Market can be split into:

Roofing

Walls

Building structures

Landfills & tunnels

Others

SBS-modified bitumen membrane

APP-modified bitumen membrane

PVC waterproofing membrane

TPO waterproofing membrane

EPDM waterproofing membrane

The report analyses the Waterproofing Membrane Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Waterproofing Membrane Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Waterproofing Membrane market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Waterproofing Membrane market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Waterproofing Membrane Market Report

Waterproofing Membrane Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Waterproofing Membrane Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Waterproofing Membrane Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis By Type

Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis –

