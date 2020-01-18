Horehound Supplements Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2019 – 2027

The detailed study on the Horehound Supplements Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Horehound Supplements Market over the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Horehound Supplements Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Horehound Supplements Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Horehound Supplements Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Horehound Supplements Market introspects the scenario of the Horehound Supplements market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Horehound Supplements Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Horehound Supplements Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Horehound Supplements Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Horehound Supplements Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Horehound Supplements Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Horehound Supplements Market over the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Horehound Supplements Market:

What are the prospects of the Horehound Supplements Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Horehound Supplements Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Horehound Supplements Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Horehound Supplements Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.

In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993, Nutraceutical International Corporation is leading player in the horehound supplements market, headquartered in Park City, Utah, which manufactures and markets nutritional supplements to health food stores. The company also offers a range of dietary supplements, creams, soaps, and other personal care products.

Ricola AG

Established in 1930, Ricola is headquartered in Laufen, Switzerland, and has subsidiary locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company specializes in the production and sale of herb drops, tea blends, and chewing gums across the globe.

Herb Pharm LLC

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm is based in Williams, Oregon, and focuses on creating high-quality herbal extracts. The company offers a range of single herb extracts, herbal capsules and powders, herbal compounds and tonics, herbal oil and salves, and herbal glycerites.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Established in 1972, Bio-Botanica Inc. is headquartered in New York, USA, and a leading manufacturer and distributor of botanical extracts for cosmetic/personal care, supplement and nutraceutical, food and beverage, and flavor/fragrance industries. The company believes in supporting health with natural products that are holistically balanced for health, well-being, harmony, and inner-equilibrium.

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited

Founded in 1980, ARKOPHARMA is based in Carros, France, and operates as a pharmaceutical laboratory that specializes in phytotherapy, natural medication, and dietary supplements. The company offers range of herbal products and natural solutions for ear, nose, throat problems and others.