Household Insecticides Market 2019 By Advancements, Application, Challenges, Trends, Top Key Players, Growth & Forecast Till 2026

In 2018, the market size of Household Insecticides Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Household Insecticides .

This report studies the global market size of Household Insecticides , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Household Insecticides Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Household Insecticides history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Household Insecticides market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

By Purpose

Mosquito & Flies Control Aerosol/Sprays Electric Coils Others

Rat & Rodent Control Aerosol/Sprays Baits

Termite Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Bedbugs & Beetles Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Others (Lizards, Ants, Cockroaches & Others) Aerosol/Sprays Others



By Composition

Synthetic N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin) Others

Natural Citronella Oil Geraniol Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Offline Retailers Hypermarket Supermarket Drug Stores Convenience Stores Neighborhood Stores Others



By Packaging (For Spray/Aerosol Market)

Small (50 ML to 200 ML)

Medium (200 ML to 500 ML)

Large (500 ML & Above)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-5 Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Household Insecticides product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Household Insecticides , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Household Insecticides in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Household Insecticides competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Household Insecticides breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Household Insecticides market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Household Insecticides sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.