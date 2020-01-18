Impact of Existing and Emerging IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2026

Analysis of the Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market

The presented global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market into different market segments such as:

By type

By deployment model

By end user

By vertical

By region

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Software Bundled Software Individual Software Network Monitoring Server Monitoring Storage Monitoring Cloud Monitoring Application Monitoring Others Service Consulting Integration & Implementation Other Service



The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:

On premise

Cloud/hosted

The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of vertical and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into:

IT and Communication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistic

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the BFSI segment accounted for 40.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market include Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc..

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

