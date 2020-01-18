Inkjet Colorants Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026

In 2018, the market size of Inkjet Colorants Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Inkjet Colorants .

This report studies the global market size of Inkjet Colorants , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Inkjet Colorants Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Inkjet Colorants history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Inkjet Colorants market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

Inkjet Colorants Market, by Product

Pigments

Dyes

Inkjet Colorants Market, by End-use

Industrial

Commercial

Inkjet Colorants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Inkjet colorants can be defined as pigments and dyes used as raw materials in the manufacture of inkjet inks. Inkjet colorants are available in different forms such as organic pigments, inorganic pigments, high performance pigments, and synthetic pigments.

In terms of product, the pigments segment dominates the inkjet colorants market. Pigments are a preferred type of inkjet colorants, as they can be used on a wide range of substrates such as metals, plastics, and paper.

Based on end-use, the industrial segment dominates the market, as a large volume of end-products are manufactured in the segment. This large volume of manufacturing also consumes a higher quantity of inkjet inks and inkjet colorants.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of inkjet colorants due to the vast amount of manufacturing that takes place in the region

Inkjet colorants is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as Cabot Corporation and DIC Corporation, accounting for significant share

The global inkjet colorants market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, primarily due to the adoption of the inkjet printing technology in various industries such as paper, medicine, and electronics

