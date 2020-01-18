Location Based VR Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2026

The global Location Based VR market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Location Based VR market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Location Based VR market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Location Based VR market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Location Based VR market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global location based VR market. Key players profiled include Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Cortex, Craftars, Google, LLC, HQSoftware, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, MOFABLES, NEXT NOW, INC., Oculus VR, and ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

The global Location based VR market is segmented as below:

Global Location Based VR Market, by Component

Hardware (Thousand Units) Head Mounted Display Head up Display Glasses Sensor/ Input Camera

Software

Global Location Based VR Market, by End-use

Amusement Park

Themed Attraction

4D Films

Automotive

Retail & Transport

Healthcare

Global Location Based VR Market, by Application

Entertainment

Media

Training/ Simulation

Navigation

Sales

Medical

Global Location Based VR Market, by Technology Type

2 Dimensional (3D)

3 Dimensional (2D)

Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)

Global Location Based VR Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Location Based VR market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Location Based VR market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

