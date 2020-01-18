Location Based VR Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2026

The global Location Based VR market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Location Based VR market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Location Based VR market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Location Based VR market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Location Based VR market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global location based VR market. Key players profiled include Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Cortex, Craftars, Google, LLC, HQSoftware, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, MOFABLES, NEXT NOW, INC., Oculus VR, and ScienceSoft USA Corporation.
The global Location based VR market is segmented as below:
Global Location Based VR Market, by Component
- Hardware (Thousand Units)
- Head Mounted Display
- Head up Display
- Glasses
- Sensor/ Input
- Camera
- Software
Global Location Based VR Market, by End-use
- Amusement Park
- Themed Attraction
- 4D Films
- Automotive
- Retail & Transport
- Healthcare
Global Location Based VR Market, by Application
- Entertainment
- Media
- Training/ Simulation
- Navigation
- Sales
- Medical
Global Location Based VR Market, by Technology Type
- 2 Dimensional (3D)
- 3 Dimensional (2D)
- Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)
Global Location Based VR Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Location Based VR market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Location Based VR market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
