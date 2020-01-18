Managed Print Services (MPS) Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

The global Managed Print Services (MPS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Managed Print Services (MPS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Managed Print Services (MPS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Managed Print Services (MPS) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Managed Print Services (MPS) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The global managed print services (MPS) marketreport provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include HP Inc., Xerox Corporation, Lexmark International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Canon, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, ARC Document Solutions, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Wipro Limited, Honeywell Corporation, and Print Audit, Inc.
The managed print services (MPS) market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Hybrid
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
- Large Enterprises
By Channel
- Printer/Copier Manufacturers
- Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers
By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecom and IT
- Government and Public
- Healthcare
- Education
- Legal
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Others
In addition, the report provides analysis of the managed print services (MPS) market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Managed Print Services (MPS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Managed Print Services (MPS) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
